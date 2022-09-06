Dolphins Provide 'Magical' Monday for Weymouth Lifeboat Crew

A lifeboat crew in Portland Harbour, England, posted footage of what they called a “magical start to Monday” on September 5, when a pod of dolphins frolicked and jumped next to their boat.

In a post accompanying the footage, Weymouth Lifeboat said, “The crew were luckily in the right place at the right time to see these dolphins playing in the water.”

This footage shows the dolphins playing and jumping. Credit: Weymouth Lifeboat via Storyful