Dolphins fans ready for Raiders and more
WPTV's John Barron speaks to some Miami Dolphins fans who welcomed Raiders fans to Hard Rock Stadium and shared their optimism for the season.
The Philadelphia Eagles officially released offensive lineman Bernard Williams, 51, nearly three decades after his last game.
In 2018, the Chiefs and Rams combined to engineer one of the wildest and most entertaining regular-season games in NFL history.
A class action lawsuit has been filed against the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix as the fallout from Thursday night’s lost track action continues.
The Steelers are winning even if it isn't "pretty."
Lucic returned to the Bruins on a one-year deal last offseason after spending the first eight seasons of his career in Boston.
New York Jets coach Robert Saleh decided to bench Zach Wilson in favor of Tim Boyle during Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Deion Sanders' head was throbbing after a blowout loss to Washington State. His quarterback son, Shedeur, took another beating, too.
It took more than 140 years, but Michigan became the first college football team to get to 1,000 victories.
Jordan Travis' brutal, heartbreaking injury will likely cost Florida State a College Football Playoff spot.
The latest reports from around Major League Baseball indicate the free-agent third baseman is seeking a long-term deal worth upwards of $100 million.
The 1993 PGA champion has been in the booth for NBC Sports for the last five years.
Taylor Swift has penned an emotional tribute to a young female fan, who died before her Eras show in Rio de Janeiro on Friday evening. On her Instagram account, the solo superstar wrote of her devastation about the loss of the 23-year-old woman – named as Ana Clara Benevides in international media – who was …
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that former head coach Jimmy Johnson will be inducted into the franchise’s ring of honor on Dec. 30 when they host the Detroit Lions. Jones made the announcement on FOX prior to the Cowboys’ game on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Johnson won back-to-back Super Bowls in the 1992 and 1993 seasons during his five-year tenure with the Cowboys, but the relationship between the two men has been rocky at times and deteriorated at the e
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins say Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team after he was involved in an undisclosed incident Friday night. The Bruins in a statement released Saturday did not provide any details about the incident other than to say the organization is aware of the situation and “takes these matters very seriously.” The team said it would work Lucic’s family to provide any support and assistance needed. Messages sent to Boston Police and Lucic's agent se
The 49ers are hitting their stride ahead of a critical three-game stretch with two games against the Seahawks another against the Eagles.
The build-up to the race had been mired in controversy with eventual winner Max Verstappen among those to speak out.
There were highs and lows in Week 12 of the college football season. Here are the winners and losers led by Georgia and Southern California.
MONTREAL — The Montreal Carabins and University of British Columbia Thunderbirds each advanced to the Vanier Cup on Saturday with convincing bowl wins on home turf. The Carabins scored a convincing 29-3 win over the Western Mustangs in the Uteck Bowl at CEPSUM sports centre, while UBC crushed the visiting St. Francis Xavier X-Men 47-17 in the Mitchell Bowl at Vancouver's Thunderbird Stadium. In Montreal, quarterback Jonathan Senecal staked the Carabins to an early lead when he finished off a 70-
Here’s how KC Star writer Jesse Newell sees the Chiefs-Eagles game playing out.
There were missteps and mistakes, and a master class in how not to handle customer relations. F1 and owner Liberty Media hosted an electrifying event Saturday night that turned out to be both one of the best races of the season and a glitzy international spectacle that can only be pulled off in Las Vegas. Max Verstappen trashed the race every chance he got, but the LVGP delivered for the eventual winner and he was singing “Viva Las Vegas!” as he won for the 18th time this season.