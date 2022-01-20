Dolphin Picks Buffalo Bills Over Kansas City Chiefs Ahead of Playoff Game

The Buffalo Bills must be quite popular under the sea, because a dolphin in Puerto Aventuras, Mexico, pointed to a paddle with the team’s logo over one representing the Kansas City Chiefs, ahead of their playoff game.

Eric Malinowski filmed the dolphin on January 19, ahead of the Bills versus Chiefs American Football Conference playoff game on January 23.

A woman held up a paddle with each team’s logo on it for the dolphin to choose.

“Let’s see who’s gonna be the winner,” she says in the video, and the dolphin makes a beeline for the Bills paddle. Credit: Eric Malinowski via Storyful