Dolly Parton’s singing brings Stephen Colbert to tears on 'The Late Show'

While reminiscing about how her mother used to sing around the house, Dolly Parton broke into a beautiful rendition of “Bury Me Beneath the Willow,” which proved too much for Colbert. It wasn’t long after she started that Colbert could be seen telling someone offscreen that he had goosebumps, and the next time we saw him he was wiping tears from his eyes. Parton eventually stopped, saying, “So I better hush before you cry yourself to death and we can’t finish the show.” Colbert laughed as he continued to wipe away tears and replied, “Like a lot of Americans, I’m under a lot of stress right now, Dolly.”