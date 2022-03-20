Dogs of war: Volunteers help Ukrainian refugees with pets

STORY: "We are also making passports for them, European passports [for the people], because most of them want to go further, into Europe, and we are also helping them with food, crates, blankets, anything that they might need in their future travels,” said activist Kristin Tutunaru who is working with the organization, Paws of War.

Nearly 3.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion and are now camped in temporary accommodation.

Most of the Ukrainians have arrived at border points in Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary, data compiled by the U.N. refugee agency shows, putting pressure on the European Union countries now attempting to shelter them.