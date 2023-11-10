Dogs Trek Through Record-Breaking Snow After Storm Sweeps Through Anchorage

Two dogs pushed through heavy snow in Anchorage, Alaska, on Thursday, November 9, after a winter storm brought record-breaking daily snowfall to the region, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The storm dumped 9 inches of snow on Anchorage on November 8, breaking the previous record of 7.3 inches in 1982.

Brian Brettschneider recorded this video of his dogs, Prissy and Luna, in the heavy snow on Thursday and posted it to X with a caption reading, “Storm appears to be over. Total was 20.7 inches (dog height).”

According to the NWS, the winter storm brought up to 36.6 inches of snow to parts of Anchorage. Credit: Brian Brettschneider via Storyful