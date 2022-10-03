Dogs tie the knot at Philippines pet wedding ceremony

STORY: Owners Ianne De Guia and Bryan Largo, who joined hundreds of other pet lovers for the animal blessing, said Michi and Mochi -- dressed in a gown and tuxedo for the occasion -- were able to cement their union after recently having puppies.

The canine couples took the plunge at a park by a shopping mall where hundreds of animals, including cats, rabbits and guinea pigs, also received blessings in a drive-through and in-person ceremony from a priest who sprinkled them with holy water.

It was the first in-person ceremony since the global health crisis to mark World Animal day, celebrated worldwide to recognise animal rights and welfare, which falls on October 4, also the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.