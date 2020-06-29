Dogs take over Tivoli for a day
It's dog day at Tivoli
Location: Copenhagen, Denmark
Pup-lovers were thrown a bone
by the Danish amusement park
when they held their annual 'dog day'
It's the only time pups are allowed
in the 177-year-old park
Thousands of paws attend every year
(SOUNDBITE) (English) DOG OWNER, UNEMPLOYED, ISABELLA DAHL, 28, SAYING:
"I think it's great. It also gives other people the opportunity to meet different dogs and just mingle. I think it's a really good idea. I think they should do it more often."
The dogs can usually take part
//in races, parades, and shows//
And though all the events
were canceled this year
dog owners and their furry friends
still got to enjoy each other's company