Dogs take over Tivoli for a day

It's dog day at Tivoli

Location: Copenhagen, Denmark

Pup-lovers were thrown a bone

by the Danish amusement park

when they held their annual 'dog day'

It's the only time pups are allowed

in the 177-year-old park

Thousands of paws attend every year

(SOUNDBITE) (English) DOG OWNER, UNEMPLOYED, ISABELLA DAHL, 28, SAYING:

"I think it's great. It also gives other people the opportunity to meet different dogs and just mingle. I think it's a really good idea. I think they should do it more often."

The dogs can usually take part

//in races, parades, and shows//

And though all the events

were canceled this year

dog owners and their furry friends

still got to enjoy each other's company