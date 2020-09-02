Dogs Missing After Tornado Damages Pet Shelter in Central Arkansas

Several dogs were reportedly missing after a tornado damaged a pet rescue facility in central Arkansas on Tuesday, September 1.

KC Pet Rescue said this video shows damage to its facility in Morrilton, a town in Conway County. The footage shows destroyed structures and dogs running around the property.

In the video, a woman says there are “very few” animal pens left standing after the tornado tore through the area. The woman says staff have been trying to “catch all of the dogs” and get them to safety.

As of Wednesday, KC Pet Rescue told Storyful three dogs were still missing.

KC Pet Rescue said they are “hoping to rebuild,” but there is a “long road ahead.” A past adopter launched a GoFundMe to raise money for the facility’s recovery.

“The community has been incredible coming together,” KC Pet Rescue said. Credit: KC Pet Rescue via Storyful