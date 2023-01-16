Dogs Enjoy Snow in Arizona as Flagstaff Sees Record Fall

Heavy snow fell over northern Arizona on Sunday, January 15, with the National Weather Service issuing a Winter Storm Warning for areas over 5,500 feet through to Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service said a new daily snowfall record was set on Sunday at Flagstaff at 14.8 inches.

This video showing two dogs, Sophie and Buster, enjoying the snow was filmed by Twitter user @Brian40507841, who said he captured it in Kaibab National Forest on Sunday. Credit: @Brian199444 via Storyful

