Dog and Two Hikers Airlifted From Canyon Trail in Arizona

A dog and two hikers were rescued by a sheriff’s department air unit on a remote canyon trail in Pima County, Arizona, on August 28, after they reported “heat-related issues”, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) said.

The sheriff’s department said the three “could not walk out of the area on their own.”

Footage posted by the PCSD shows a helicopter airlifting the dog, named Whisky, from the ground.

All three have now recovered, PCSD said, warning people to hike early to avoid heat problems. Credit: Pima County Sheriff’s Department via Storyful