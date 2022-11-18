Dog Tracks Through Deep Snow in Buffalo Area

A small dog tracked through deep snow in Lancaster, New York – in the Buffalo area – early on Friday, November 18, as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued multiple warnings for heavy lake-effect snow in western New York.

The NWS said the start of an “intense band of lake-effect snow” was over the middle of Lake Erie and due to reach the Buffalo metro area on Thursday evening, bringing a “rapid onset” of heavy snow and quickly deteriorating travel conditions.

Footage uploaded to Twitter by user @wildangel5 shows dog Frankie making tracks in the heavy snow at 5 am on Friday.

New York Gov Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for parts of the state, describing the storm as “dangerous” and “life-threatening.” Credit: @wildangel5 via Storyful