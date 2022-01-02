Dog Runs With Delight as Snow Arrives in Indiana

A dog in Valparaiso, northwest Indiana, ran merrily through the snow in the early hours of Sunday, January 2, after the coldest night of winter to date brought several inches of snow to the area.

This footage, filmed by Twitter user @mfs3168 shows the dog, named Kane, running toward the camera carrying an ambitiously large branch.

The NWS said on Sunday that “steady snowfall” was expected through the day, and advised drivers to prepare for treacherous conditions. Credit: @mfs3168 via Storyful