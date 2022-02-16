Dog Rescued and Reunited With Owner After Falling Into Bay at Miami Beach

A dog was rescued and returned to its owner after falling into a bay in Miami Beach, Florida, officials said.

Footage posted by Miami Beach Fire Department on February 15 shows firefighters Santis and Escudero using a roof ladder to rescue the Staffordshire Bull Terrier from the water.

In a Facebook post, the department said the Staffy was playing with its owner at a dog park but got too close to the edge and fell into the bay. Credit: Miami Beach Fire Department via Storyful