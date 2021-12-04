Dog Rescued After Falling 65 Feet at Dam in Italy

Italian firefighters improvised a system of ropes and descended down a 20-meter-high wall at a dam in Caccamo, Sicily, to save a dog that had fallen into the dam’s waters, footage released on December 3 shows.

Video uploaded by the Italian fire and rescue service, Vigili del Fuoco, shows firefighters from Palermo Province rescuing the small animal at Rosamarina Dam. According to local reports, the dog was in danger of drowning when it was rescued. Credit: Vigili del Fuoco via Storyful