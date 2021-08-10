Dog Rescued During River Fire Reunited With Family

Animal control officers reunited a dog rescued during California’s River Fire with its family on August 5.

Placer County Animal Services had been unable to connect the dog, Ziggy, with his owners even though he was wearing a collar with his owner’s name and a phone number on it. Ziggy’s family was found after the animal shelter shared information on social media.

The family can be seen rejoicing in footage posted to Facebook by Placer County Animal Services. The shelter wrote that “this guy had already been through a lot,” as his owners had adopted Ziggy after he was displaced by during the state’s Camp Fire in 2018. Credit: Placer County Animal Services via Storyful