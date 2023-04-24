Dog Owners Find Clever Way to Move Anxious Pup Around Phoenix Airport

A nervous dog was placed atop a suitcase and wheeled through Phoenix airport after she froze during the security check, recently shared video shows.

Adorable footage recorded by Jacob Stiles shows one-year-old Pancake looking around her, as Stiles’s fiancee gently wheels her around.

Stiles told Storyful that unlike her “fearless” brother Waffle, Pancake was extremely wary of strangers and tended to freeze up in public.

“Having to travel with her is always going to be difficult,” he said. “We have a carrier for her but she can be resistant to going inside and she doesn’t seem to like it much.”

Stiles said that the clever trick seemed to “ease her nerves,” and that Pancake started to perk up after his fiancee placed her on the suitcase.

“I think it made her feel closer to us, but she also seemed to like being the top dog. I think she was power tripping a bit,” he joked. Credit: Jacob Stiles via Storyful