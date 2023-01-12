Dog is Laser Focused on Greeting His 85-year-old Neighbor

Charli the senior dog’s excitement and determination to see her elderly neighbor could not be quelled, video posted to TikTok shows.

Video filmed by Jackie Libertiny, as she sat in her car in Hoboken, New Jersey, shows her failing to get Charli’s attention as he stares intensely at something in the distance. Libertiny quickly realises Charli has spotted AJ, their elderly neighbor, whom Charli is fond of. The pair then leaves the vehicle to greet AJ.

Libertiny told Storyful that she had befriended AJ in early 2020 when she offered to help AJ and her husband with anything they needed during the coronavirus pandemic. Libertiny and Charli enjoyed weekly walks with AJ during that time and called AJ their “best friend” in the video. Credit: @jackie.lib via Storyful