Dog and Kitten Rescued Amid Typhoon Vamco Flooding in Manila

A dog and kitten were rescued from a flooded Metro Manila store on November 12, in the wake of Typhoon Vamco, the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) said.

The kitten, which the rescuers have named Ulysses, the local name for the storm, was the only one to survive from a litter. The mother was feared dead, too, they said.

The death toll from Vamco was raised to 53 on November 14 as the storm moved towards Vietnam. Credit: Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) via Storyful