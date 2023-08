Reuters

As temperatures in China soar, pet owners are looking for novel ways to protect their four-legged friends from the heat, buying up cooling mats, clothes and miniature sun hats for dogs and cats. Mi Jiayi, a public relations professional in Shanghai, spent more than 500 yuan ($70.04) on a cooling vest for Mary, a small mixed-breed dog that she adopted. "When we go out, if the temperature is over 30 degrees (86 Fahrenheit), I will put on such cooling attire on my dog," the 31-year-old woman said.