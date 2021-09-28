Dog and cat donate blood to help pets in need

An animal lover who spotted an appeal to give blood while she waited to see a vet told how her cat and dog are now regular donors. Determined to help other pets in crisis, Mandie Pannell, 35, and her partner, Thomas Mills, 36, have now taken their ginger moggie, Weasley, five, to donate 10 times and six-year-old English pointer pooch, Spock, five times. University nurse educator Mandie, who lives near Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, is so proud of veteran donor Weasley that she entered him for a special hero award.