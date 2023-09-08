'He doesn't get T-ball with his dad': Family reacts to Brenda Berger resentencing after probation violation
The nurse who hit and killed an Omaha motorcyclist is back in jail for violating her probation.
The behaviour of Rupesh Seth, who was jailed for more than three years in March, was ruled to be ‘fundamentally incompatible with being a doctor’.
Karen Spencer has explained that Prince William inherited Diana's precious items on his 30th birthday – here's everything you need to know
Rumors that Joe Jonas filed for divorce because Sophie Turner "likes to party" have gone viral, angering fans who think she's being made to look bad.
Food Network's Guy Fieri took to Instagram to mourn the loss of his friend Steve Harwell, the lead singer of Smash Mouth.
Here's a look back at the "Yellowstone" star and his handbag designer wife's extravagant day, which was dubbed the celebrity wedding of the year.
As we enter the autumn the question that many people are asking is ‘has the Ukrainian counter-offensive failed to meet expectations?’
Sarah Ferguson has the sweetest reaction to godson Alby Shale's engagement after his brother Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi revealed the happy news…
Julia Fox attended the Naomi Campbell x Pretty Little Thing New York Fashion Week show wearing an incredibly tiny chain bodysuit that left her practically naked
The former New Jersey governor fired back after Trump slammed him during a radio interview.
Sophie Turner issues a statement following divorce from Joe Jonas, confirming that after four years they have "mutually decided" to end their marriage.
The former New Jersey governor explains why he thinks the former president could lose the Republican primary.
The court documents filed by Noor Alfallah reportedly request that Al Pacino can have “reasonable visitation” of three-month-old Roman
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some personal family news that he and Princess Beatrice are very excited about
Timothy Parlatore responded to the former president's comment that he'd "absolutely" testify at one of his trials.
The author Walter Isaacson shared a rare peek into Elon Musk's relationship with one of the mothers of his children, Shivon Zilis, who works at Neuralink.
The landlord life isn’t for everyone — but that doesn't mean you can't make money in real estate.
Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via GettyActor and Scientologist Danny Masterson will spend at least the next 30 years behind bars, following a conviction for violently raping two women at his Hollywood Hills home. A jury of five men and seven women found Masterson, 37, guilty on two rape counts on May 31 after eight days of deliberations. He had faced a third rape count for allegedly assaulting a longtime girlfriend, but the jury deadlocked on that charge. He was given 15 years to life on each
Cuba experts say the country's effort to crackdown on an alleged trafficking network in Russia is likely just for show.
“Because that's what the rule of law would require," said Andrew Weissmann, who spelled out some not-so-good news for the former president.
TASS via ReutersThe Kremlin is apparently seeing red after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Wednesday that Washington will be sending $5.4 million seized from sanctioned Russian oligarchs to Ukrainian veterans.Just a day after Moscow’s forces killed 16 civilians at a crowded Ukrainian market in the Donetsk region, Vladimir Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was suddenly deeply offended by the “lawlessness” of Kremlin-connected businessmen losing their money.“We consider all cases tied