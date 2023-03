IN THE PRESS - Wednesday, March 29: We look at how the French and international media have reacted to a tenth day of national strikes in France. In other news: The United States is reeling from another school shooting, and the Washington Post discusses the dangers of the AR-15. Also, The Guardian issues an apology for its founders' links to slavery. Finally, an Australian company has created the world's first ever mammoth meatball!



