Does loss to Cardinals derail Cowboys Super Bowl aspirations? | Zero Blitz

A few minutes before 1 p.m. local time, the P.A. announcer introduced the Miami Dolphins for their home opener. T.D., the team’s finned mascot, led them onto the field and began talking trash to Broncos kicker Wil Lutz. It was symbolic of a humid Sunday when the Dolphins mocked Denver for three hours, racing to an historic 70-20 victory at Hard Rock Stadium. Orange jerseys, red faces. This was humiliating, rivaling last year’s Christmas meltdown in Los Angeles. The Dolphins set a franchise record for points six seconds into the fourth quarter, breaking a mark set in 1977. In their storied history, the Broncos had never allowed 60 points until Sunday’s debacle. Or 70, two shy of the NFL regular season record established in 1966.