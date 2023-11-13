What does El Niño mean when it comes to weather?
El Niño is Spanish for The Nino! NOAA has issued an El Nino Advisory, but what does that mean for us?
It's only a matter of time before the Greater Toronto Area sees its first significant snowfall of the season. We examine past events and data while looking at a future pattern that may offer clues on when that may occur
In most attacks, at worst, mauling victims suffer puncture wounds and lacerations on their legs and feet.
LONDON (AP) — Residents of a fishing town in southwestern Iceland left their homes Saturday after increasing concern about a potential volcanic eruption caused civil defense authorities to declare a state of emergency in the region. Police decided to evacuate Grindavik after recent seismic activity in the area moved south toward the town and monitoring indicated that a corridor of magma, or semi-molten rock, now extends under the community, Iceland’s Meteorological Office said. The town of 3,400
Grab a camera and your coat and head outside on Saturday night to catch a glimpse of the northern lights over much of Canada
If Russia succeeds in attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure again this winter, Ukraine will consider returning the favor in kind by attacking Russia’s oil and gas infrastructure, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko stated on Nov. 10.
A magma tunnel is making its way to the surface, triggering earthquakes and surface fissures in Iceland as all sign point to an imminent eruption. The Weather Network meteorologist Kevin Mackay has the details.
MAMOUDZOU, Mayotte (AP) — Drop by disappearing drop, water is an ever more precious resource on Mayotte, the poorest place in the European Union. Taps flow just one day out of three in this French territory off Africa’s eastern coast, because of a drawn-out drought compounded by years of underinvestment and water mismanagement. Diseases like cholera and typhoid are on the rebound, and the French army recently intervened to distribute water and quell tensions over supplies. The crisis is a wakeup
HONOLULU (AP) — A wildfire burning in a remote Hawaii rainforest is underscoring a new reality for the normally lush island state just a few months after a devastating blaze on a neighboring island leveled an entire town and killed at least 99 people. No one was injured and no homes burned in the latest fire, which scorched mountain ridges on Oahu, but the flames wiped out irreplaceable native forestland that's home to nearly two dozen fragile species. And overall, the ingredients are the same a
Rosemary Barton speaks with Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault about Ottawa's carbon pricing changes and whether a focus on affordability means a step back on climate change.
Investigators are looking into the cause of a major fire that has shut down the 10 Freeway in downtown L.A. Officials said to expect 'significant' traffic issues.
Video shows an 8-year-old escaped circus lion prowling the streets outside Rome. CNN’s Barbie Nadeau reports.
Los Angeles drivers have been warned of significant travel headaches after a major fire over the weekend forced the indefinite closure of a downtown portion of Interstate 10, one of the city’s major traffic arteries.
Millions of people in India have celebrated Diwali, with residents in Uttar Pradesh setting a Guinness World Record for the mass lighting of oil lamps - despite concerns over air pollution. At the Saryu river in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh - a state in northern India which borders Nepal - the spectacular lighting of more than 2.22 million oil lamps took place. After the lamps were counted, the state's top elected official, Yogi Adityanath, was presented with a certificate commemorating the record.
Nearby residents evacuate as experts predict an imminent volcanic explosion
The comparison found that the rate of glacial retreat in Greenland during the 21st century has been twice as fast as the retreat in the 20th century.
Southern California drivers may face travel headaches this week after a large storage yard fire over the weekend shut down part of Interstate 10, one of the major traffic routes for downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
Iceland has declared a state of emergency, with police officials urging residents to evacuate the coastal town of Grindavík due to an intense wave of earthquakes in the southwest of the country linked to a possible volcanic eruption.
Grindavik in Iceland has been evacuated after recent seismic activity in the area moved south towards the town.
An impactful Pacific storm brought blustery winds and high precipitation rates along B.C.’s South Coast into Saturday morning. Significant power outages have been incurred as a result of the winds, with well more than 100,000 people in the dark still
A fully grown male lion terrified residents in a quiet Italian town after it escaped from a circus and prowled the streets for hours after dark.