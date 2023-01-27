How does Dan Quinn staying in Dallas impact the remaining NFL head coaching jobs? | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports Charles Robinson, Charles McDonald and Frank Schwab discuss Dan Quinn’s decision to remain the Cowboys defensive coordinator rather than possibly becoming the head coach of the Broncos, Cardinals, Colts or Texans. What does that say about those head coaching jobs? What does it say about those franchises? Where will those four teams turn? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

Latest Stories

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • 76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and

  • Brewers' Anderson hopeful improved shoulder sparks rebound

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Now that his shoulder isn’t bothering him anymore, new Milwaukee Brewers acquisition Brian Anderson is hoping he can recapture the hitting success he enjoyed earlier in his career. The Brewers announced the signing of Anderson on Monday, though the deal was initially reported Wednesday. Terms weren’t revealed, but a person close to the situation said the former Miami Marlins third baseman/right fielder received a one-year, $3.5 million contract and could earn an additional $2 mi

  • Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D'Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Nathan Knight provided a spark of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points. Houston's Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl

  • Flames edge Blue Jackets 4-3 in OT in Johnny Gaudreau's return to Saddledome

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube's overtime winner for the Calgary Flames capped Johnny Gaudreau's eventful return to the Saddledome on Monday. Dube ended Calgary's see-saw battle with the Columbus Blue Jackets at 2:25 of extra time for a 4-3 victory. Gaudreau had two assists, missed a penalty shot and was constantly razzed by Flames fans in his first game in Calgary since departing for Columbus as an unrestricted free agent last July. "The fans are very passionate. They are care a lot about our team and t

  • Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec

    Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • Bengals return to AFC championship with 27-10 rout of Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals threw a big wrench into the highly anticipated travel plans of the Buffalo Bills, their fans and perhaps even the NFL offices. Burrow threw two touchdown passes and Cincinnati’s defense swarmed Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field in a 27-10 win Sunday to send the Bengals to the AFC championship game for the second straight year. And it'll be in Kansas City again — instead of in Atlanta, the neutral site where the game would've been p

  • How the Raptors stifled Domantas Sabonis in win over Kings

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann discuss the schemes and strategy behind the Raptors limiting Kings center Domantas Sabonis to 9 points while forcing a career-high 9 turnovers. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lindholm

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Bills: Hamlin attending his 1st game since cardiac arrest

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during a game three weeks ago, is in attendance at Highmark Stadium for Buffalo's AFC divisional round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the team said on social media. The Bills posted a video to both Instagram and Twitter apparently showing Hamlin arriving at the team's locker room and the message “Welcome home, Damar." Hamlin, 24, has not been seen in public since the Bills and Bengals met on

  • James Harden, Tyrese Maxey lead 76ers past Nets, 137-133

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden hit two 3-pointers and had a driving layup in the final four minutes against his former Brooklyn teammates and the Philadelphia 76ers stretched their winning streak to six games, outscoring the Nets 137-133 on Wednesday night. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 27 points, and Joel Embiid had 26. Harden added 23, and Philadelphia was 35 of 36 from the foul line. Seth Curry had a season-high 32 points for Brooklyn. Kyrie Irving had 30 for the Nets, who have lost five

  • Rahm outlasts rookie Thompson to win AmEx by 1 stroke

    LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — While Jon Rahm had plenty of chances to pump his right first after nice shots on Sunday, the look of relief on his face after holding off rookie Davis Thompson put into perspective his victory at The American Express. The Spanish star took advantage of mistakes by Thompson over the adventuresome final three holes and closed with a 4-under 68 to win by one stroke, his second PGA Tour win in as many starts this year. “I'm, in a weird way, glad that today went the way it we

  • Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i

  • Educators call for federal inquiry into "widespread abuse" in Canadian sports

    Dozens of Canadian and global sport scholars have joined the chorus in calling for an independent inquiry into sport in Canada, saying Canadian athletes deserve better. In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, Scholars Against Abuse in Canadian Sport urgently asked for the inquiry amid "widespread reports of sexual, physical, and psychological abuse of athletes throughout the nation’s sport system." The letter was signed by 91 individuals from 30 Canadian and 17 international inst