Does Cole Caufield enter the series for Canadiens in Game 3?
No longer with an advantage in the series, Dominque Ducharme has a potential ace in the press box with the ultra-talented Cole Caufield.
Canadiens defenceman Brett Kulak feels his team lost focus "a little bit" in a Game 2 loss to Toronto when the calls weren't going Montreal's way.
Paris Saint-Germain is one of the richest soccer clubs in the world and a true sporting juggernaut — but the team's quest for a fourth consecutive crown was thwarted by a rising Canadian star. Bankrolled by the Emir of Qatar, PSG boasts the most expensive roster in French soccer, featuring global stars such as Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. It's no surprise they have dominated Ligue 1, winning the French championship in seven out of the last eight years. But on Sunday, Lille OSC forward Jonathan David, a 21-year-old from Ottawa, scored and helped set up another to defeat Angers SCO 2-1 on the final day of the season. The victory allowed Lille to finish in first place, just one point ahead of PSG, to claim its fourth Ligue 1 championship and first in a decade. That David starred in helping Lille to seal a remarkable title win was a just reward for a player who came to France at the start of the season amid great fanfare, but who looked like he was going to be a major flop. David joined Lille last summer from Belgian club KAA Gent, where he scored 26 goals in 50 games. Lille reportedly paid a club-record $35 million US transfer fee for David, making the forward the most expensive Canadian transfer of all-time. WATCH | Jonathan David helps Lille lift Ligue 1 crown: Life in France didn't agree with David at first; he went without a goal in his first 10 appearances. But David eventually found his footing, scoring 13 times — a record for a Canadian in a top-five European league in a single season. The previous record was held by Tomasz Radzinski, who had 11 goals for Everton during the 2002-03 English Premier League campaign. David's perseverance is what particularly impressed Craig Forrest, a former goalkeeper with the Canadian national team and a member of the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame. "He came to Lille for a hefty transfer fee so expectations were huge, and he's still young and it was a big change for him, so you could see it didn't go all that well for him at the start," Forrest told CBC Sports. "You could see it was affecting his game and he looked a bit desperate. "But once he got a few goals under his belt, that's all it took. He gained more confidence and fought through it all, and has been sensational for Lille." Canadian success across the continent What's encouraging is that David's success at Lille isn't an isolated story of a Canadian making good in one of the best European leagues this season. In fact, these are unprecedented times for Canadians plying their trade in Europe, as more members of Canada's men's national team are playing for top cubs across the continent, and were key figures in their teams' successes. In Germany, Alphonso Davies is coming off another sensational campaign with Bayern Munich, helping the Bavarian giants win their ninth consecutive Bundesliga crown. Davies, last year's co-winner of the Lou Marsh Award as Canada's best athlete, has now won nine major trophies in just three seasons at Bayern. At just 20 years old, he's already earned a reputation as one of the best left fullbacks in the world. Canada's Alphonso Davies, has won nine major trophies in just three seasons with Bayern Munich. (Andreas Gebert/REUTERS) In Turkey, veteran defender/midfielder Atiba Hutchinson and forward Cyle Larin were front and centre for Beşiktaş as the Istanbul-based club won its first Süper Lig title in four years, and lifted the Turkish Cup for the first time in a decade. Larin, a 26-year-old from Brampton, Ont., bagged 19 goals to finish tied for second in the Turkish league scoring race. Hutchinson, a fellow Bramptonian, was a true workhorse as Beşiktaş's captain; the 38-year-old made 40 appearances in all competitions and inspired the club to its first "domestic double" since the 2008-09 season. In Serbia, 33-year-old Milan Borjan backstopped Red Star Belgrade to a fourth consecutive SuperLiga crown as the club's undisputed starting goalkeeper. In Scotland, midfielder Scott Arfrield was part of a Rangers side that won the Premiership title, ending Glasgow rivals Celtic's streak of nine consecutive Scottish league titles. Also in Scotland, David Wotherspoon played a starring role in St. Johnstone winning both the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup. On the women's side, Canadians Jessie Fleming and Cloé Lacasse won league titles in 2021 for Chelsea and Benfica, respectively. And back at PSG, Ashley Lawrence and Jordyn Huitema are on the verge of winning the French women's league. Since joining Chelsea earlier in the year, Jessie Fleming, centre, has helped the Blues clinch the Women's Super League title as well as reach the final of the Women's Champions League. (Andrew Couldridge/Reuters) Forrest, who earned 56 caps for Canada between 1988 and 2002, can't remember a period in history when so many Canadians were making names for themselves in European club soccer. "If you just look at Alphonso alone, that would be beyond anything that anybody has ever done in Canadian soccer. But then you add in the other guys — Atiba, Larin, David — these are unprecedented times," said Forrest, who played professionally in England with Ipswich Town, Chelsea and West Ham United. Forrest is hopeful that all of the success at club level by Canadian players across Europe could benefit Canada's men's team next month when it resumes its Concacaf qualifying campaign for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Canada is attempting to qualify for the World Cup for the second time; it's only other appearance came in 1986 in Mexico. "There's no reason why Canada shouldn't be sticking its chest out against any team in Concacaf," Forrest said. "You look at some of the talent that Canada has, they're setting such a high standard in some of the top leagues in Europe, so it bodes well for World Cup qualifying."
PARIS — Steven Diez and Carol Zhao won first-round qualifying matches Monday at the French Open on a day of mixed results for Canadian players.Diez, from Toronto, defeated Elliot Benchetrit of Morocco 6-3, 6-1 while Zhao, from Richmond Hill, Ont., beat Russia's Valeria Savinykh 2-6, 6-2, 6-0.Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., dropped a 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-2 decision to Nikola Milojevic of Serbia and Illya Marchenko of Ukraine defeated Brayden Schnur of Pickering, Ont., 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-4.The qualifying draw continues through Friday. The main draw of the Grand Slam tournament is set for May 30-June 13.This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2021. The Canadian Press
DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Francisco Mejía hit a tiebreaking, two-run single during a seven-run burst in the 11th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays won their 11th straight game, outlasting the Toronto Blue Jays 14-8 on Monday. Tampa Bay moved within one win of the team record for consecutive victories. In 2004, playing as the Devil Rays, they won 12 in a row under manager Lou Piniella. “When we support each other, we can do anything," Mejía said through a translator. “Keep on having that motivation, good thing can happen.” After both teams scored twice in the 10th to make it 7-all, the Rays erupted. Mejía's hit came off Joel Payamps (0-2) with the bases loaded. Randy Arozarena doubled home a run, Austin Meadows had an RBI grounder, Manuel Margot knocked in two with a triple and Mike Brosseau added an RBI single against Tim Mayza. “Just outstanding at-bats,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “It was a good back and forth game.” Mejía had a 12th-inning grand slam in the Rays' 9-7 win over Toronto on Friday night. A day after the Rays drew five walks during a four-run rally in the ninth to win 6-4, Tampa Bay batters walked seven times. Rays pitchers, meanwhile, walked none. Joey Wendle hit a grand slam as Tampa Bay took a 5-0 lead in the first. The Rays wound up with a four-game sweep and took over sole possession of first place in the AL East. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit two of Toronto's five home runs. The Blue Jays lost their sixth in a row. “Obviously we don't feel good right now but we're going to keep our heads up," Guerrero said through a translator. “We're going to continue to grind it, play hard, Things are going to get better for us." Tampa Bay scored twice in the 10th, but Marcus Semien tied it with a two-run homer off Jeffrey Springs (4-1). Guerrero's second shot was a two-run drive in the eighth off Ryan Thompson to tie it at 5. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Teoscar Hernández also homered for the Blue Jays, who played their final game at TD Ballpark. Toronto dropped seven of 10 on the final homestand and finished 10-11 at its spring training facility. The Blue Jays will now relocate to Buffalo, New York, as COVID-19 restrictions in Canada prevent them from playing in Toronto. “We have to do what we have to do,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. “It's time to move on. It's funny, it was almost like playing a home game for the Rays.” The Blue Jays went 17-9 in Buffalo last year. The 65.4 percent winning percentage is tied for the second highest for Toronto home games, only trailing 67.5 percent in 1985. Montoyo opted to have Trent Thornton start the game as an opener in front of the struggling Ross Stripling. Thornton was on the verge of getting out of first scoreless but third baseman Santiago Espinal booted Margot’s two-out grounder for an error. Ji-Man Choi walked to load the bases and Taylor Walls forced home run on a free pass on a 3-2 pitch. After Toronto pitching coach Pete Walker was ejected for arguing, Wendle made it 5-0 on his opposite-field drive to left. Stripling entered in the second and gave up two hits in seven scoreless innings. Gurriel Jr. had a second-inning homer, and Guerrero and Hernández went back-to-back off Ryan Yarbrough in the fourth to get the Blue Jays within 5-3. Guerrero has 11 of his 15 homers at TD Ballpark. His first shot to center went 461 feet. Yarbrough allowed three runs and third hits in six innings and has a 23-start winless streak. It's the longest stretch for a traditional starter since Atlana's Shelby Miller (24) from May 23–Sep 27, 2015. The lefty, who normally follows an opener, is 25-5 as a reliever. DUNEDIN DOINGS Toronto has 38 homers in 21 home games, and entered with an AL-best home average of .278. On the road, the Blue Jays are hitting .230 with 30 homers over 25 games. The Blue Jays' home ERA is around one-half run higher than on the road. TRAINER’S ROOM Rays: CF Kevin Kiermaier (left eye irritation) started after coming off the bench Sunday. … Choi left with right knee soreness. He might be available Tuesday. Blue Jays: Montoyo said CF George Springer (quadriceps) is improving but no date for a rehab assignment has been announced. UP NEXT Rays: Tampa Bay LHP Rich Hill (3-1) and Kansas City RHP Brad Keller (3-4) will start Tuesday night at Tropicana Field. Blue Jays: LHP Steven Matz (5-2) will go against New York Yankees RHP Corey Kluber (4-2) Tuesday night. Kluber is coming off a no-hitter at Texas last Wednesday night. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Mark Didtler, The Associated Press
RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Germany beat Canada 3-1 on Monday at the hockey world championship to remain undefeated through three games. Arizona Coyotes goaltender Adin Hill allowed two goals on 24 shots as Canada fell to 0-3-0. Ottawa Senators forward Nick Paul's goal was just Canada's second of the tournament. “We’re beating everyone but the goalie,” said Canada’s Connor Brown, who plays for Ottawa. “We just need a little bit of poise in the scoring areas. We’re a little jolty to get it off, we just have to take that extra second in the scoring area, pick the corner and put it home.” Stefan Loibl and Matthias Plachta scored and ex-NHL defenseman Korbinian Holzer added an empty-net goal for Germany, which is atop the Group B standings with Canada tied for last. Canada outshot Germany 40-25. “That’s three straight losses from Canada — you don’t expect that,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “We’ve played good hockey so far. We just haven’t gotten the results.” Host Latvia beat Italy 3-0 to improve to 2-1-0. Martins Karsmus, who played 24 NHL games more than a decade ago, scored twice for Latvia, which got the tournament after the IIHF moved it from nearby Belarus. Chicago Blackhawks forward Dominik Kubalik scored the overtime winner for the Czech Republic, which beat Belarus 3-2. Detroit's Filip Zadina also scored for the Czech Republic, and New Jersey's Yegor Sharangovich had a goal for Belarus. Russia lost 3-1 to Slovakia but will be getting reinforcements from the NHL. Following quarantine and virus testing, St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko and Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov and goaltender Ilya Samsonov are joining the Russia after being eliminated in the first round. The Russian Ice Hockey Federation said Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin wouldn't be playing at the world championship because of injuries stemming from the regular season and playoffs. Ovechkin missed seven of eight games late in the season with what the team called a lower-body injury. ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press