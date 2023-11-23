Does Buffalo Bills interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady bring the 'juice'?
"It's a little early, but I want to give a shout-out to coach Brady for bringing a lot of the juice," said wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
TORONTO — Rogers Centre is unrecognizable after extensive renovations began on the downtown Toronto ballpark last month. The Toronto Blue Jays released photos of the demolition of most of the stadium's lower bowl on Tuesday. Photos and video show that the field and all the seats on the 100 level have been torn out. The Major League Baseball team says that 29.5 million pounds of materials were removed from the stadium Oct. 13 to 26. That amount includes 26.5 million pounds of concrete and three m
Meghan supported Prince Harry at the Vancouver Canucks game, where he did the ceremonial puck drop
Tim Peel, the former NHL ref whose career ended early over a hot-mic incident in 2021, got into it with some prominent hockey media figures this week.
Coach Andy Reid was displeased with tight end Travis Kelce during Monday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jason Kelce was quick to offer his brother an invite to "make a quick trip" to Pennsylvania for the holiday after Travis revealed he'll be solo
Lucic was arraigned on Tuesday where he pled not guilty to a charge of assault and battery against a family member. His pre-trial hearing is set for Jan. 19.
Though the future Hall of Famer seems to be coming to terms with life after hockey, there’s "a big part" of him that wishes he was still lacing them up.
The 38-year-old signed a new two-year contract with Mercedes in August.
Drew Brees revealed Tuesday that, just three years after retiring from the NFL, he is no longer able to throw with his right arm.
American Thanksgiving is a milestone on the NHL calendar that goes a long way in determining whether or not a team will make the playoffs.
Britain will take on Serbia in the quarter-finals in Malaga on Thursday.
The surprise outing comes ahead of the next Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions for many years were a team people had to watch on Thanksgiving. Detroit was so bad for so long that some started clamoring for the franchise to lose its traditional place on the holiday. Suddenly, the Lions are a team NFL fans outside the Motor City want to see. “We’re getting networks asking for the Lions,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in an interview with Fox 2 Detroit before attending Detroit's last game at Ford Field. “I think a lot of that goes back t
Sam Kerr popped the question two years after Kristie Mewis comforted her on the field following the USWNT's win over Australia at the Tokyo Olympics.
It’s clear that McIlroy wants to concentrate on doing what he does best rather than be bogged down in meetings.
The Canadian men's national soccer team missed their place at the 2024 Copa America with a loss to Jamaica.
Friendship bracelets are traded amongst Taylor Swift fans at her Eras Tour performances
Agree or disagree with Georges St-Pierre edging Jon Jones for No. 1 on MMA Junkie's list of the 30 greatest UFC fighters of all time?
The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 21-17 at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday
After a week of voting for the 2023 NASCAR Fan Choice Awards Supercharged by Worldwide Express, the votes have been tallied and the results are in. Fans were given the opportunity to vote for an array of categories including Best Race, Best Paint Scheme, Crew Chief of the Year, Most Improved and Most Dominant Performance. […]