Does Anthony Davis have what it takes to slow Nikola Jokic? | Good Word with Goodwill
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by David Aldridge of The Athletic to discuss the battle between the Nuggets and Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. The Nuggets are working with ‘secret sauce’ and L.A. will need Anthony Davis to bring his A-game every night to stand a chance against Nikola Jokic. Hear the full conversation on “Good Word with Goodwill”, and subscribe to Ball Don’t Lie on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.