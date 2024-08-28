Does Aaron Rodgers make the Jets more fantasy viable? | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Video Transcript

What a roster, I think 2 to 53 it might be the best in football, but I don't know if their quarterback's any good Aaron Rodgers, he's old.

Maybe Tom Brady gave us the wrong signal that old quarterbacks aren't good things when they get to their forties.

But Aaron Rodgers loves his number one receivers.

Right.

He threw 68 touchdowns to Devante Adams over the years, 65 to Jordan Nelson, 40 plus to Randall Cobb and James Jones.

Garrett Wilson could do everything.

He's smart.

He can run every route in the book.

What's going on with Garrett Wilson this year?

And does Rogers have enough to get Garrett Wilson to the moon?

I hope Rogers does.

I, I acknowledge the risks here.

The age coming off the major injury.

I move Breece Hall to my number one fantasy back, number one fantasy player and I have Garrett Wilson as my wide receiver six just because it's so hard to put him above those top five that are just so solidified, but I'm closer to moving Garrett Wilson into my top five than I am below AJ Brown.

I think he could, this could result in 15 touchdowns.

Um, Aaron Rodgers loves to throw around the goal line that could hurt my Breece Hall.

I mean, not that Breece Hall got any goal line looks last year anyway.

But yeah, he might mess around and just throw a ton of two yard scores to Garrett Wilson this year.

So love Garrett Wilson.

Love Bruce Hall.

Um, but we need Aaron Rodgers to be functionable.

We don't need him to be his four time MVP winner.

Um, because he, he almost certainly he'll be a dramatic upgrade over the what they got from quarterback last year, but sure there's a concern at this stage of his career.

What kind of, uh, player Aaron Rodgers is?

I do hope this offense is super concentrated with the touches and targets because the defense is going to be good and I'm afraid that offense might play at a very slow pace.

So it's not going to be a volume offense.

I think I can see them just being an efficient team that wins a lot of 2410 types of games won't be shootout friendly, but I can't look away from the upside of Garrett Wilson.

I was wrong last year because it ended on the first drive for snaps and I'm gonna be wrong again this year.