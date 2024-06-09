Dodgers vs. Yankees Highlights
Teoscar Hernández and the Dodgers take on Aaron Judge and the Yankees on June 8, 2024
Teoscar Hernández and the Dodgers take on Aaron Judge and the Yankees on June 8, 2024
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Kiké Hernández made an error while doing a live in-game interview during Apple TV+'s broadcast.
The Yankees slugger was struggling massively in April. He now leads MLB in home runs.
Ángel Hernández, by both fans and players alike, has long been considered one of the most hated umpires in Major League Baseball.
Yankee Stadium had a Fall Classic feel to it on Friday night as the Dodgers made a rare visit to the Bronx for a duel between two of baseball's best teams.
You never know what you're going to see in a UFC bout.
Bryce Harper put on a show for fans at the MLB London Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets, celebrating with a soccer-style slide after his home run.
Telli Swift, who has a daughter with Wilder, claimed she was worried he would be violent when he returned from his fight against Zhilei Zhang.
The Detroit Lions are losing an offseason practice due to a violation of workout rules involving on-field contact.
Świątek is now one of four women to win the singles title at Roland Garros four times.
Juan Soto will undergo further testing on Friday to determine the severity of his left forearm injury.
Świątek is now one of four women to win the singles title at Roland Garros four times.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about their picks for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, Juan Soto’s injury, the ascension of Gunnar Henderson, Skenes vs. Ohtani and have their usual Friday edition of The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
Rimas Sports, an agency co-founded by pop star Bad Bunny, engaged in "grave violations" to recruit and sign clients, according to an accusation by the Major League Baseball Players Association.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
This will be the first French Open final appearance for both Alcaraz and Zverev.
The Sooners used a championship series-record five pitchers to make history.
The Camellia Bowl is the first FBS bowl of the season on Dec. 14, while the last non-CFP game is on Jan. 4.