Dodgers vs. Tigers Highlights
Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers take on Justyn-Henry Malloy and the Tigers on July 12, 2024
Despite slugging 27 home runs this season, Shohei Ohtani won't be participating in the 2024 Home Run Derby.
Shohei Ohtani hit a mammoth homer and reached base four times Friday, but his Dodgers still lost to the crosstown Angels.
The MVP favorite spot moved from one Dodger to another.
The top picks of the 2024 NBA Draft looked solid in their Summer League debuts.
Bielsa ranted about CONMEBOL, the lack of security provided to Uruguayan players' families, the pitches at Copa América, and more. "All of this is an embarrassment," he said.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman take the show on the road to Texas for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. The guys preview the MLB Draft happening on Sunday, as well as discuss the top-selling jerseys in 2024 so far and give their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Skenes will become only the fifth rookie pitcher to start the All-Star Game.
In today's edition: Skenes dazzles again, upset at Wimbledon, Spurs ball boy-turned-head coach, Disco Demolition Night and more.
It's been quite a week for Flagg, who put the entire basketball world on notice during a Team USA scrimmage in Las Vegas.
Pete Alonso, Alec Bohm, Gunnar Henderson and Marcell Ozuna will also compete in Monday's event
Trea Turner's grand slam opened up the 10-1 blowout as the Phillies struck first in a battle of the NL's best teams.
A Uruguay player said the brawl was caused by Colombia fans harassing the team's families.
After a disappointing 4-8 start to Deion Sanders' tenure, the Buffaloes reloaded via the transfer portal and their leader seems more confident than ever.
On today's episode of Zero Blitz, Jason Fitz and Charles McDonald react to the latest comments from Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on his contract negotiations with the team and Bengals QB Joe Burrow on a potential 18-game schedule. McDonald also reveals the three biggest questions he has after OTAs and what he will be watching for in a few weeks when training camps begins.
Glasnow was on pace to shatter his career-high workload this season.
This is the first time on the NBA 2K cover for all three players.
Keegan Bradley will lead the U.S. at Bethpage Black in 2025 as captain.
Pitcher Clayton Kershaw is expected to make a rehab start, moving him closer to returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Spain will face the Netherlands or England in Sunday's final.