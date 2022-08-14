Dodgers vs. Royals Highlights
Vinnie Pasquantino homered in a three-hit game to lead the Royals to a 4-0 victory over the Dodgers
The Blue Jays' depth chart has quickly become crowded with big-league outfielders.
Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe
MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I
MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f
The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.
TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off
An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat
TORONTO — York United FC and Pacific have swapped midfielders, with Cedric Toussaint headed to Pacific and Matthew Baldisimo to York. Baldisimo, in the last year of his contract, comes east on a loan deal that covers the remainder of the Canadian Premier League season. Toussaint's move to Pacific is permanent, with a contract running through 2024. Toussaint, 20, joined York in November 2020 from the CF Montreal academy. The native of Drummondville, Que., made 43 appearances for York in all compe
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat
Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey are growing in the wake of the national organization's alleged sexual abuse scandal — but there is also hope it will be the catalyst to finally change the sport's toxic culture. "I'm not sure it [change] can happen without a change in leadership," said Daryl Fowler, president of Hockey Winnipeg, which represents about 10,000 players. 'We've had the chairman of the board step down. There is some new things happening. We hope that we can d
Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.
MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi
TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten
Yahoo Fantasy expert Matt Harmon says managers looking for breakout stars in the 2022 NFL season should focus their attention on the second-year wide receiver class.
The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.
The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.
CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field
EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom
EDMONTON — Mason McTavish scored twice and Canada stayed undefeated at the world junior hockey championship with a 5-1 win over Czechia on Saturday. Kent Johnson left jaws on the floor with a stunning lacrosse-style goal and added an assist in the third period. Ridly Greig and Tyson Foerster also found the back of the net for the Canadians (3-0-0), while Jack Thompson, Ronan Seeley and Logan Stankoven each contributed a pair of assists. Czechia (1-1-1) opened the scoring with a short-handed goal