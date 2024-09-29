Dodgers vs. Rockies Highlights
Enrique Hernández and the Dodgers defeat Ezequiel Tovar and the Rockies, 13-2
Enrique Hernández and the Dodgers defeat Ezequiel Tovar and the Rockies, 13-2
Rising missed his third straight game after suffering a right hand injury in Week 2.
An all-time thriller in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night proved that regular season showdowns like Alabama-Georgia still have plenty to offer.
Alabama almost blew a 28-0 lead.
Love has been out since Week 1 after spraining his MCL against the Eagles.
Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback for the Miami Dolphins in their Week 5 matching with the Tennessee Titans, coach Mike McDaniel announced.
Beyond founding the 50/50 club, the Dodgers' star has put together arguably the best season ever by a leadoff hitter and the best ever by a DH.
Clark delivered one of the best first-year seasons in league history to lead Indiana back to the playoffs.
In today's edition:The Athletics say goodbye, the WNBA's unsung superstar, setting the stage for MLB's final weekend, Super Bowl trivia, and more.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the A’s playing their last game in Oakland, the current postseason picture, the Dodgers and Yankees clinching their divisions and make their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
Maybe the International Team isn't quite toast after all.
The ninth inning was shaping up to be a gut punch for San Diego. Instead, it's L.A. that was left stunned.
Within all 30 teams is a hierarchy. Here's a look at each franchise's starting lineup.
This win was all about quieting the noise that was getting louder and louder after the Cowboys were thoroughly outplayed two straight times in their own building.
The A's closed out their final home series on Thursday with a win in front of a sold-out crowd.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don uncovers some more fraudulent stats in time for Week 4 of the season.
Dominate your Week 4 matchups with all of our fantasy football content, all in one place!
It's better to have six relatively healthy non-power conferences than further separation.
Alexander was a top-10 recruit in the class of 2022.
It's Thursday and 'Fantasy Film Room' is back with Nate Tice and Matt Harmon. The duo dives into a certain type of WR that is thriving and beating the 2-high shell modern defenses that are giving fits to most offenses (and Mel Kiper Jr.). Harmon looks into how the Buffalo Bills are using WR Khalil Shakir and the two identify other 'power slot YAC bros' that can find success against cover 2 defenses.
Caitlin Clark's rookie campaign in the WNBA is now over.