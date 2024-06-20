Dodgers vs. Rockies Highlights
Brenton Doyle and the Rockies defeat Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers, 7-6
The MVP favorite spot moved from one Dodger to another.
The Dodgers-Pirates matchup lived up to its billing.
Yankee Stadium had a Fall Classic feel to it on Friday, as the Dodgers made a rare visit to the Bronx for a duel between two of baseball's best teams.
In the first at-bat, Skenes struck out Ohtani on three pitches. In the second, Ohtani demolished a home run.
Ippei Mizuhara admitted to stealing nearly $17 million from Shohei Ohtani to pay off gambling debts.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (probably) couldn't forecast this level of Mets ineptitude, but he did predict an Ohtani breakout in his pregame media scrum.
He wasn't perfect, but there was a lot to like about Cole's 2024 debut after he missed the start of the season with an elbow injury.
Team USA's Andries Gous batted 80 runs but could not catch up to South Africa in the team's first game of the Super 8 knockout round.
The Dodgers put up seven runs in the ninth inning Tuesday to sneak out with an 11-9 win over the Rockies.
Only one non-SEC team has made the College World Series championship in the past four seasons: Oklahoma, which is about to join the SEC.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap game 5 of the NBA Finals, which saw the Boston Celtics win their 18th NBA championship with Jaylen Brown winning Finals MVP.
McIlory congratulated U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and vowed resilience after a Sunday collapse at Pinehurst.
Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy battled all the way to the 72nd hole for the U.S. Open championship.
Blanco stunned baseball with MLB's first 2024 no-hitter in a spot start then kept the Tigers off the hit column through 94 pitches on Sunday.
Last year's Aces went 34-6. This year's group is 6-6.
The Kansas City Chiefs received their Super Bowl championship rings in a private team ceremony before revealing the ornate design of the jewelry for the public.
In today's edition: Scheffler's fame catches up to his game, the Mavs are in trouble, tasers in the outfield, ranking MLB's City Connect jerseys, and more.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman break down the epic Yankees-Dodgers matchup in the Bronx, the Braves needing some reinforcements in the lineup, the Twins new City Connect uniform and all the action from MLB this past weekend.
Team USA is down, but not out.
Skenes and Miles Mikolas were locked in a pitchers duel at Busch Stadium. The Pirates prevailed, 2-1.