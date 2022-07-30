Dodgers vs. Rockies Highlights

Storyful

A small plane crashed into Puget Sound waters near Seattle’s Alki Beach on Tuesday afternoon, July 26, the US Coast Guard Pacific Northwest said.This video recorded by Mihai Melonari shows a two-seat Cessna 150 glide and crash into the water.Melonari’s footage shows the plane lurch forward and begin sinking. Melonari said in his original tweet of the incident that witnesses quickly rushed in to help the pilot out.Local authorities told the Seattle Times that the 66-year-old man who was piloting the plane was brought to a hospital to be examined after the crash-landing.The pilot, who was alone in the plane, was able to swim to shore and did not report any injuries. The fire department found him in stable condition, local reports said. Credit: Mihai Melonari via Storyful