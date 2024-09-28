Dodgers vs. Rockies Highlights
Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers defeat Ezequiel Tovar and the Rockies, 11-4
Beyond founding the 50/50 club, the Dodgers' star has put together arguably the best season ever by a leadoff hitter and the best ever by a DH.
With injuries in the lineup and questions in the rotation, the Dodgers badly need a few days off to get ready for October.
Ohtani isn't stopping after hitting 50-50.
In a season in which he's not pitching, the Dodgers star has delivered one of the greatest performances in MLB history.
After an inauspicious start, the Dodgers star embarked on a season for the ages ... and he's not finished yet.
The Dodgers star continues to build on his history-making season.
Shohei Ohtani moved closer to a historic 50-50 season for an MLB hitter, stealing three bases to give him 46 for the season. He has 44 home runs with 24 games left to play.
Clark delivered one of the best first-year seasons in league history to lead Indiana back to the playoffs.
Maybe the International Team isn't quite toast after all.
On Aug. 11, the Tigers were eight games below .500. Now they're a postseason team.
Fans unveiled a banner reading 'Flick Heil' during their 2-1 loss to Monaco last week.
