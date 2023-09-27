Dodgers vs. Rockies Highlights
Jones, Bryant fuel 4-1 win vs. Dodgers
The pair, who overlapped with the Jays organization from 2015 to 2018, apparently did not have a warm reunion.
The Blue Jays took care of business over the weekend and watched the Astros and Mariners stumble.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays' post-season fate will be determined this week. Toronto will host the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays in a six-game homestand starting Tuesday. The Blue Jays hold the second of three American League wild-card berths. How Toronto fares against the Yankees and Rays will help determine if the Blue Jays finish second or third in the wild-card race. Three AL West teams will also have some control on the wild-card picture, with the Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, and
The Blue Jays are heading into the last week of the MLB regular season with one major goal and a few minor ones.
MLB's final week holds the keys to the postseason – and some notable statistical milestones for top players.
CLEVELAND (AP) — At some point in the next few days, Terry Francona will hop on his celebrated scooter, zip along the underground concrete concourses of Progressive Field and leave the ballpark he's called home the past 11 seasons for the final time. His ride is nearly over. Although he hasn’t made it official — and true to form, Francona was adamant about not pulling the spotlight away from the Guardians during their playoff push — the 64-year-old manager has indicated he'll step down after thi
Charlie Axel Woods advanced to the Notah Begay III National Championship after a stellar second round on Sunday
Canada's taxman is reportedly looking into allegations made by a former NHL player regarding the buying and selling of minor hockey teams in Toronto.
Michael Andlauer made the media rounds on Monday morning, providing some insight into his vision for the Ottawa Senators.
TORONTO (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone reiterated Tuesday that slugger Aaron Judge is not expected to require offseason surgery on his ailing toe. Judge was sidelined for 42 games after tearing a ligament in his right big toe when he crashed into the right-field fence while making a catch at Dodger Stadium on June 3. Judge is batting .266 with 35 homers and 71 RBIs in 102 games. He is in the first season of a $360 million, nine-year contract that he signed last offseason. Last month, a littl
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eight days after winning his 200th game, 42-year-old Adam Wainwright said Tuesday he has thrown his final pitch. “I’ve thought a lot about it the last few days, but I’m in a really good place mentally,” the St. Louis Cardinals right-hander said ahead of his team’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers. “No regrets about anything I ever did, no second thoughts of, am I making the right decision on pitching or retiring. I’m at peace with all of it in this spot that I’ve never been. “
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
U.S. captain Zach Johnson didn't call Bryson DeChambeau about a selection, and that stings a bit.
The 'People's Panic Meter' is back and boy there is quite a bit of panic after Week 3. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens do their best to react to everyone's submissions. Behrens also provides his top five waiver wire pickups for Week 4.
The opening betting odds are not giving Tony Ferguson too much of a chance against Paddy Pimblett.
CALGARY — Hockey players who participate in a league not sanctioned by Hockey Canada will be ineligible to compete in the Canadian Hockey League, Canadian Junior Hockey League or try for a spot Canada’s under-18 club championships for the remainder of the season. Hockey Canada announced changes to its non-sanctioned leagues policy Tuesday and said they are in force effective immediately. The governing body says the restrictions apply to any player participating in a non-sanctioned league after S
‘I think I’ll become a better person and player from it and hopefully if there’s someone out there hearing my story, hopefully it helps them, too.’