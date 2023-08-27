Dodgers vs. Red Sox Highlights

The Canadian Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The New York Yankees' charter flight to Florida on Thursday had a familiar name in the cockpit. Captain Schmidt, as in Delta pilot Dwight Schmidt, the father of Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt. “It was a lot of fun,” Clarke Schmidt said before Friday night's game at the Tampa Bay Rays. “I mentioned it to a few guys and then we got there, it kind of like spread like wildfire. It was kind of like interactive a little bit. A lot of guys got to see things they never got to