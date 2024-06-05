Dodgers vs. Pirates Highlights
Jared Jones and the Pirates defeat Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers, 1-0
Ippei Mizuhara admitted to stealing nearly $17 million from Shohei Ohtani to pay off gambling debts.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (probably) couldn't forecast this level of Mets ineptitude, but he did predict an Ohtani breakout in his pregame media scrum.
Shohei Ohtani has progressed in his throwing program as he recovers from elbow surgery. He's expected to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers next season.
We've finally discovered what will get Dodgers fans to show up early.
Counsell grew up near Milwaukee and spent parts of 18 years with the organization in various roles. But fans weren't going to let him off the hook when he joined the rival Cubs.
This scandal refuses to end for MLB.
Mizuhara turned himself in to authorities in April after he was accused of stealing millions from Ohtani.
The gambling scandal involving Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, who stole $17 million from the superstar to cover betting losses, is in development as a TV series.
Jones won the race once as a driver and twice as an owner when Al Unser Sr. won in 1970 and 1971.
Only Kristine Lilly and Tiffany Roberts were younger when they scored for the USWNT.
In today's edition: Miami eyes the "City Grand Slam," Djokovic passes Federer, college baseball's Sweet 16, Cricket World Cup primer, a unique journey to the NFL, and more.
For the second consecutive match at the French Open, defending champion Novak Djokovic rallied after to win after losing two sets. He advances to the quarterfinals with the win over Francisco Cerundolo.
The Oilers are headed to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in nearly two decades.
The Sky have also been fined $5,000.
The Panthers will face either the Oilers or the Stars.
Dustin Poirier was gunning for an upset. Islam Makhachev snuffed it out.
Mallory Swanson and Tierna Davidson each netted a brace in the win.
Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior scored goals in the second half to give Real Madrid its 15th Champions League title with a 2–0 win over Borussia Dortmund.
Acuña Jr. suffered a second ACL tear in three years during Sunday's win over the Pirates.
Skenes now has 30 strikeouts in 22 MLB innings.