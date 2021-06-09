Dodgers vs. Pirates Highlights

Andrei Vasilevskiy controlled the crease once again, helping the Lightning beat the Hurricanes 2-0 on Tuesday night to clinch a 4-1 series win.
Embiid had 40 points and 13 rebounds and Milton buried a 32-footer and scored 14 points in an electrifying stretch off the bench to lead the 76ers past the Atlanta Hawks 118-102 in Game 2.
With Montreal in a state of celebration, the city of Toronto decided to join in on the fun and light up its most notable landmark in the iconic bleu, blanc et rouge.
Nikola Jokic beat out Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid for the 2020-21 MVP award.
Here are five takeaways from the Canadiens' stunning four-game sweep of the Jets.
Nazem Kadri is one of the few Muslim players in the NHL and grew up in London, Ontario, the site of a terrorist attack against a Muslim family on Sunday.
It should come as no surprise that Davante Adams and David Bakhtiari publicly support Rodgers. Any Packers who might not are keeping it to themselves.
The Toronto Blue Jays placed Danny Jansen on the 10-day injured list Tuesday and recalled fellow catcher Riley Adams from Triple-A Buffalo.
Cole's lack of a denial places him at the center of baseball's brewing sticky substance controversy.
The NBA partially explained the mystery of the lone MVP vote for Knicks backup point guard Derrick Rose.
The Avalanche will not be receiving an unlikely boost.
Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy has been dealt a $25,000 fine for criticizing the officiating of his team.
When Sorokin lost the series opener against Boston in the second round, New York coach Barry Trotz turned back to Varlamov and the veteran has been stellar since.
Jones is already impressing at least one of his new teammates.
"I don't even talk like that."
Here's what you need to know about the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Joep Embiid had 40 points and 13 rebounds, and Shake Milton scored 14 points in an electrifying stretch off the bench to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past the Atlanta Hawks 118-102 in Game 2 on Tuesday night and even their Eastern Conference semifinal. Game 3 is Friday in Atlanta. Milton was a sixth man who then lost his spot in the rotation and scored only 17 points over spotty action in six playoff games this season. Coach Doc Rivers kept the faith and Shake rattled the Hawks and helped the Six
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil moved further ahead in South American World Cup qualifying on Tuesday with a 2-0 win at Paraguay, its sixth in six matches on the road to Qatar. The Brazilians are now six points clear of second place Argentina, which drew 2-2 at Colombia after squandering a two-goal advantage. Neymar and Lucas Paquetá scored Brazil's goals, marking the team's first win at Paraguay in World Cup qualifiers in 35 years. Earlier, Miguel Borja scored an equalizer for Colombia in the last seco
CINCINNATI (AP) — Avisail Garcia homered and singled home another run and the streaking Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win. The NL Central-leading Brewers were coming off a four-game sweep of Arizona and have won 10 of their last 11. Cincinnati lost after completing a four-game sweep in St. Louis over the weekend. Adrian Houser (4-5) pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball, and the Brewers bullpen shut down Cincinnati the rest of the way. R
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — Jonathan David scored three goals and Alphonso Davies had a goal and two assists as Canada moved into the next round of World Cup qualifying in CONCACAF with a 4-0 win over Suriname on Tuesday. After a slow start, the Canadians found their rhythm in a dominant three-goal second half with the 20-year-old Davies and 21-year-old David combining to befuddle the Suriname defence. David upped his international total to 15 goals in 14 games while Davies collected his ninth goal in 21