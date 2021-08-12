Dodgers vs. Phillies Highlights
Bellinger homers twice to lift the Dodgers to 8-2 win
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kevin Gausman singled twice and pitched five uneven innings in his first start following the birth of his daughter, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-2 on Wednesday night Buster Posey had two hits, including his 15th home run. LaMonte Wade Jr., Brandon Crawford and Alex Dickerson also homered for San Francisco. The Giants won their fourth straight and are 73-41 overall, their second-best record through 114 games in the San Francisco era. The 1993 t
Third time’s the charm for April Ross, who recently won Olympic gold in Tokyo. The Beach Volleyball champ joins The Rush to dish on the real beach volleyball “superhero” of the Olympics, her top moments in Tokyo, being fawned over by celebrity superfans and how instrumental her late mother Margie was to her success on the court. You can learn more about April’s quest to help others through her partnership with Team Lilly here.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cody Bellinger hit a two-run homer on the 13th pitch of an at-bat, connected later for another two-run drive and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-2 Wednesday on a second straight rainy night. The Phillies, who had an eight-game winning streak snapped Tuesday, fell into a tie for first place in the NL East with Atlanta's win over Cincinnati. They could have more pressing concerns: All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto left in the first inning after he took two
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jed Lowrie hit a three-run homer and Elvis Andrus had a solo shot in the eighth inning in the Oakland Athletics' 6-3 comeback victory over the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday night. Oakland scored twice in the seventh and four times in the eighth, erasing 2-0 and 3-2 deficits to extend its winning streak to six. The A's lead the AL wild-card race by a game over Boston. Andrus opened the eighth with a tying homer off Nick Sandlin (1-1), who faced three batters and allowed three ru