Dodgers vs. Padres Highlights
Manny Machado and the Padres defeat Cavan Biggio and the Dodgers, 6-5
Cavan Sullivan debuted for the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday — in a league, MLS, that is much better prepared to usher him toward superstardom than it was with Freddy Adu two decades ago.
The Dodgers also traded with the Blue Jays for center fielder Kevin Kiermaier as Los Angeles added some needed outfield depth.
The Chicago Bears and receiver D.J. Moore agreed to a four-year, $110 million contract extension that is the largest deal in franchise history.
In today's edition: Where Team USA athletes are from, the photo of the century, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, NBCU draws huge TV ratings, and more.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros talk about the men and women both having success for the United States in the olympics, the discipline handed down to the Canadian women’s soccer team and are joined by USMNT captain Tyler Adams.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Paul Skenes reached the milestone on Monday versus the Houston Astros.
Baltimore Orioles catcher James McCann was hit in the face by a pitch in Monday's game with the Toronto Blue Jays. Despite that, he played the entire game.
Team USA routed Japan on Monday in its quest for an eighth straight gold medal.
Coco Gauff charged hard in her match against Maria Lourdes Carle, and now she's moving to the third round.
Miami Marlins rookie shortstop Xavier Edwards is the third MLB player to hit for the cycle in the 2024 season.
Cease threw the second no-hitter in Padres history and the second of the 2024 season on Thursday.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk some trade deadline deals, Dylan Cease's no-hitter for the Padres and make their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
Thirteen gold medals total will be awarded on Day 1 of the 2024 Olympics.
Is this the most impressive home run of the 2024 season?
A tough-luck loss to the Cardinals was the first of Skenes' career.
Clayton Kershaw will start for the Dodgers on Thursday against the Giants after missing all of the season thus far while recovering from shoulder surgery.
Cooper held out of minicamp but is reporting to training camp with additional money added to the final year of his contract.
In today's edition: Xander wins another major, Tour de France recap, Team USA's final tune-up, Baker's Dozen, and more.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab pick 6 NFL teams and play a game of “Angels & Devils” to predict the best case and worst case scenarios for each team.
A new weapon for the two-time defending champs. An explosive back switches to a division rival. Here are players with new teams Charles McDonald is excited to see in camp.