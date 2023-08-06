Dodgers vs. Padres Highlights
Manny Machado went yard and hit the go-ahead single in the 8th inning to lift the Padres to an 8-3 win over the Dodgers
Jewell Loyd scored 17 of her 32 points in the fourth quarter and Sami Whitcomb hit a back-breaking 3-pointer with 27 seconds left to lift the Seattle Storm to a 97-91 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday night. Brittney Griner had 22 points for the Mercury after sitting out the previous three games for a mental health break and Diana Taurasi had 28 points in the game after she scored 42 and surpassed 10,000 in her legendary career but it wasn't enough against the last-place Storm. Seattle is now 7-20 this season with three wins coming over the Mercury.
Saturday's stand-off was near the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, the Philippines says.
DICKINSON, N.D. (AP) — Maksym Bunchukov remembers hearing rockets explode in Zaporizhzhia as the war in Ukraine began. “It was terrible,” he said. He and his wife sent their adult daughter west to Lviv for safety and joined her later with their pets. Now, about 18 months after the war broke out, Bunchukov is in North Dakota, like thousands of Ukrainians who came over a century ago. He is one of 16 new arrivals who are part of a trade group’s pilot effort through the Uniting for Ukraine humanitar
The Royals’ seven-game winning streak at this point of the season is so rare it hasn’t been done in 116 years.
Alexa Cardona threw a perfect strike at Bruce Blakeman's head during a parade, earning kudos from Yankees centerfielder Harrison Bader at Yankee Stadium.
Things were looking promising for the Red Sox in the bottom of the ninth but the Blue Jays escaped with a victory thanks to some horrendous Boston baserunning.
Stanton basically jogged home from second in the third inning of Astros-Yankees.
Tucker Barnhart threw with all the speed of a slow-pitch beer league — and it actually worked against the Atlanta Braves.
Davis Schneider will have the chance to show whether his outstanding Triple-A production will translate to the major leagues.
Henry Cejudo advises Justin Gaethje to choose Conor McGregor over a UFC title fight for his next move.
A climate protest group claimed its activists were “bloodied and bruised up” after briefly interrupting Andy Murray’s last-16 clash with Taylor Fritz at the Citi Open in Washington DC.
Three generations of royal riders stepped out to support Zara at her latest equestrian event
The MMA community had a mix of criticism and praise for Cory Sandhagen after his UFC on ESPN 50 main event win over Rob Font.
BOSTON — Right-handed reliever Jay Jackson is returning to the Toronto Blue Jays lineup after a brief stint on family medical emergency list. Jackson's son JR was born prematurely in early July. His return to Toronto is timely as fellow reliever Trevor Richards was put on the 15-day injured list on Thursday. Jackson (3-0) had a 0.53 earned-run average over 17 innings this season with 19 strikeouts. Infielder Davis Schneider was selected to the Blue Jays' major-league roster and will be active fo
MONTREAL — Without a doubt, Eugenie Bouchard still holds a certain allure for the people of Montreal and Quebec. This was clear thanks to the thousands of people cheering her on at IGA Stadium's centre court on Saturday. However, there was an obstacle in her path: Danielle Collins. In a three-set duel, Bouchard had some good moments but not enough to book a ticket to the second round of the National Bank Open women's singles qualifiers on Saturday. In her first match on the IGA Stadium centre co
Netherlands 2-0 South Africa: A brilliant performance from goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar denied South Africa as the runners-up four years ago advanced to the quarter-finals
WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Hugh Jackman watched an eight-goal thriller which had an unhappy ending for the Hollywood stars as Welsh soccer club Wrexham lost its first match back in England’s Football League on Saturday. Host Wrexham was beaten 5-3 by MK Dons at the Racecourse Ground in the opening round of matches in the fourth tier. Co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney have made Wrexham one of the most talked-about teams in Britain after buying a down-on-its-luck club
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Manager Phil Nevin said it will likely be a couple more days before the Los Angeles Angels finalize when Shohei Ohtani will make his next pitching start. Ohtani went only four innings in a 5-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night due to cramping in his pitching hand and fingers. Ohtani said the cramping was largely in his right middle finger. Nevin was optimistic that Ohtani's next start — which would be on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants — wouldn't ne
VANCOUVER — Saskatchewan and Quebec will both receive gold medals and be deemed co-champions following the cancellation of their 2023 Football Canada Cup championship game. The two teams were slated to meet in the tournament final July 16 in Edmonton. However, the game was cancelled due to poor air quality the result of wildfires in the region. "While this is not the ideal conclusion to a national championship, we want to recognize the achievements of the athletes first and foremost," Football C
Gragson apologized for his "lack of attention and actions on social media." He'll be replaced by Josh Berry at Michigan.