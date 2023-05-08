Dodgers vs. Padres Highlights
Mookie Betts hit a game-tying jack and James Outman lifted a two-run homer to lead the Dodgers to a 5-2 comeback win over the Padres
The longtime play-by-play announcer appeared to flub the name of the Negro League Museum.
Willson Contreras hasn't started a game in the outfield since 2019.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Whit Merrifield had four RBIs, three on his first home run this season, and the Toronto Blue Jays routed Pittsburgh 10-1 Sunday for a three-game sweep that extended the Pirates' losing streak to seven. Merrifield put Toronto ahead with a run-scoring infield single in the first following a 95-minute rain delay and opened a 4-0 lead in the third when he sent a hanging curveball from Roansy Contreras (3-3) into the left-field bleachers. The two-time All-Star last had four RBIs on
Vida Blue, a hard-throwing left-hander who became one of baseball's biggest draws in the early 1970s and helped lead the brash Oakland Athletics to three straight World Series titles before his career was derailed by drug problems, has died. He was 73. The A's said Blue died Saturday but didn't give a cause of death. “There are few players with a more decorated career than Vida Blue," the team said in a statement Sunday. "Vida will always be a franchise legend and a friend." Blue was voted the 1
Yarbrough collapsed on the mound during a frightening scene Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.
Adam Scott, the popular Australian, moved into a tie for third at the Wells Fargo Championship with a 67 on Saturday, despite a 35-yard drive.
After dropping a tough series-opener in Vegas, McDavid, Draisaitl and the Oilers came out cooking in Game 2.
If you spotted it during the race and wondered what it might be, here’s what we found out.
Romano has blossomed into arguably the best closer in the game thanks to his deadly fastball-slider combination.
Chloe’s Dream, Freezing Point become sixth and seventh horses in a week to die at Churchill Downs in Louisville.
Rickie Fowler continued his improved form on Saturday at Quail Hollow.
Denver Nuggets All-Star center Nikola Jokic was assessed a technical foul in the second quarter of Game 4 on Sunday after an altercation with Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia. Late in the second quarter, Suns guard Josh Okogie crashed into the seats while trying to save a loose ball.
The tennis pro is currently pregnant and expecting her second baby with husband Alexis Ohanian
The Memphis Grizziles no longer want Dillon Brooks, but they may need his cooperation if they're going to find a better long-term option.
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — NASCAR officials met with media members Saturday morning to display and explain the specific modified part that led to the L1-level penalty issued to the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team, following the April 16 race at Martinsville Speedway. MORE: Kansas schedule | Cup standings Brad Moran, managing director of the […]
Two lobster fishermen from Lamèque, N.B., who went overboard off Miscou Island on New Brunswick's Acadian Peninsula are dead, according to the RCMP. The men, ages 33 and 58, went missing around 7:30 a.m. Saturday. The 58-year-old man was found shortly after going overboard. The 33-year-old man was found after a short search according, RCMP say. Both men were dead when they were located. The incident occurred approximately seven kilometres from shore. A third individual was also on board the boat
Meanwhile, Man City will need to assess defender Nathan Ake ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Real Madrid
The Warriors lost their composure, a double-digit lead and Game 3 of their matchup against the more physical Lakers.
By Tom Cary, Senior Sports Correspondent in Miami
The Rangers' season ended with a collapse against the Devils.