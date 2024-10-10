Dodgers vs. Padres Game 4 Highlights
Mookie Betts and the Dodgers defeat David Peralta and the Padres, 8-0
Mookie Betts wasn't getting fooled again.
The Mets are through to the NLCS, while the Dodgers, Yankees and Tigers all notched big wins Wednesday.
The seventh inning was delayed for several minutes when security got involved after fans threw items on the field.
The Padres have now won back-to-back games against the Dodgers.
After a heated Game 2 in Los Angeles, the NLDS is moving to San Diego, with an increased police presence and a message from the Padres urging fans to "stay classy."
Welcome to the MLB playoffs, Shohei Ohtani.
The Division Series continue with the National League Game 2s on Sunday.
With injuries in the lineup and questions in the rotation, the Dodgers badly need a few days off to get ready for October.
The ninth inning was shaping up to be a gut punch for San Diego. Instead, it's L.A. that was left stunned.
Ohtani isn't stopping after hitting 50-50.
San Diego took a 2-1 series lead on Tuesday, setting up another chance to send the rival Dodgers home early.
After another shutout of the Guardians, Detroit is one win away from advancing to the ALCS and sending Cleveland home.
Buehler is set to pitch for the Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLDS on Tuesday against the Padres.
Nick Castellanos walked it off for Philly and Fernando Tatis Jr. had a two-homer game for San Diego in Sunday's Game 2s.
