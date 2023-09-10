Dodgers vs. Nationals Highlights
Outman, Heyward lead the Dodgers to a 7-3 win
Here’s what went wrong for the Royals in a loss to the Blue Jays, plus an injury update on Austin Cox.
Mariners young starter George Kirby found himself as perhaps the most vilified player in the game Saturday thanks to a single soundbite.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Canada beating Team USA in the FIBA World Cup bronze medal game
England’s penalty shoot out record against Germany has long left much to be desired.
If fighters want to apologize for the things they say, that's up to them. Don't expect Dana White to hold them accountable for their words.
TORONTO (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays took advantage of three consecutive wild pitches by Cole Ragans to beat the Royals 5-2 on Sunday, completing a three-game sweep. Toronto came in tied with Seattle in the wild card race, 1 1/2 games ahead of Texas. The Rangers begin a four-game series north of the border on Monday. The Blue Jays moved a game ahead of the Mariners in the wild card after Seattle lost at Tampa Bay. Kiermaie
SYDNEY (AP) — American Sean Strickland stunned Nigerian-born New Zealander Israel Adesanya to take the middleweight title by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 293, the first UFC event in Australia's largest city in six years. The 32-year-old Strickland (28-5), who caused a stir in the lead-up to the fight with sexist and misogynistic comments at a press conference promoting the bout, won a five-round decision with all three judges scoring it 49-46. “Am I dreaming? Am I going to wake up
The 19-year-old secured her first Grand Slam championship on Saturday
Prince William and Kate Middleton will soon be heading for the Rugby World Cup, but first they made a surprise appearance with Mike Tindall and Princess Anne where they shared plenty of juicy stories
The Ex-Pittsburgh Steeler Hall of Famer said the Dallas Cowboys’ newest quarterback wouldn’t pan out as a starter in the NFL
See all the celebrities who came out to the men's and women's finals at the 2023 US Open in N.Y.C.
The Prince of Wales reflected on the time cousin Zara Tindall made him cry, during a recent appearance on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast.
NFL Network lifted its suspension of Michael Irvin after a report that he settled his defamation lawsuit against Marriott and a female employee.
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who could be moving to Major League Baseball next season, pitched the 100th no-hitter in Japanese big league history on Saturday for the Orix Buffaloes against the Lotte Marines. Yamamoto struck out eight, walked one and hit one batter in the 4-0 victory, extending his scoreless streak to 42 innings. The 25-year-old right-hander is 14-5 with a 1.26 ERA 145 strikeouts and 24 walks in 143 innings this season. It was the second no-hitter for the two
Conor McGregor had many thoughts during UFC 293, but took particular exception with mention of Alexander Volkanovski's pound-for-pound status.
NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski became the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam women's doubles title Sunday when she and partner Erin Routliffe took the U.S. Open final in straight sets. Dabrowski and Routliffe defeated Laura Siegemund of Germany and Vera Zvonareva of Russia 7-6 (9), 6-3 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Dabrowski, 31, became the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam since Bianca Andreescu was the U.S. Open women's singles champion in 2019. Dabrowski had previously won mixed doubles cr
He will face Novak Djokovic – the man he beat to win his first and only grand slam so far at Flushing Meadows in 2021.
The two tennis stars continue to publicly share their admiration for each other.
STRAFFAN, Ireland (AP) — Vincent Norrman gave Sweden a second straight winner on the European tour when he shot 7-under 65 to capture the Irish Open title Sunday. Rory McIlroy faltered in the final round by hitting into the water on three different holes. A week after 23-year-old Ludvig Aberg produced a stunning finish to win the European Masters in Switzerland and helped secure a spot on Europe's Ryder Cup team, the 25-year-old Norrman did the same at The K Club to earn his second victory in tw
Executives at Hockey Canada have spent the past two days in meetings in Calgary trying to make the sport more safe and more inclusive. But just last week a former NHL coach, who was fired for making racist comments was re-hired. Bill Peters was named the head coach of the Lethbridge Hurricanes hockey team and apologized to the victim he used racial slurs against, former NHLer Akim Aliu. It’s been more than a decade since the comments were made and more than four years since Akim Aliu came forward with these allegations.