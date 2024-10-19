Dodgers vs. Mets Game 5 Highlights
Starling Marte and the Mets defeat Andy Pages and the Dodgers, 12-6
Starling Marte and the Mets defeat Andy Pages and the Dodgers, 12-6
Asked about the toughest duos he has faced at the top of an opposing lineup, Clayton Kershaw paid the Houston Astros a compliment but then took a swipe.
The Mets forced a Game 6 with a 12-6 victory at home on Friday.
Buehler turned back the clock in shutting down the Mets for four innings, and Ohtani homered to help put L.A. up 2-1 in the series.
Flaherty pitched seven scoreless innings as the Dodgers' shutout streak extended to 33 innings, tying the postseason record.
After a 9-0 beatdown in Game 1, the Mets responded with an emphatic 7-3 victory at Dodger Stadium.
The series heads to New York tied 1-1 going into Game 3 on Wednesday.
The Dodgers grabbed a 1-0 series lead with their 9-0 victory over the Mets on Sunday.
Shohei Ohtani and Francisco Lindor are sure to put on a show starting in Game 1 on Sunday.
The Mets are through to the NLCS, while the Dodgers, Yankees and Tigers all notched big wins Wednesday.
A 10-2 victory led by the Dodgers' two MVPs has the Mets facing elimination in Friday's Game 5.
Jonathan Taylor, however, will miss another week with a high ankle sprain.
Welcome to our weekend preview show where we get you ready with everything you need to know heading into Sunday and Monday's action. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share 3 burning fantasy questions he wants answered in Week 7. Behrens also shares the three matchups he has his eye on in Week 7 that will have the most fantasy ramifications.
With bye weeks here and injuries running rampant, fantasy football managers have to make some tough lineup calls. Tera Roberts outlines the scenarios for some key options.
There's a great slate of games in the NFL for Week 7.
If a defense plays with 12 players in the final two minutes, the clock will now be reset.
There are still too many unanswered questions before the he-put-12-players-on-the-field-on-purpose explanation makes complete sense.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri highlights players he's trading for or trading away ahead of Week 7.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the Dodgers taking Game 1 of the NLCS against the Mets, preview the Yankees and Guardians ALCS matchup, and say goodbye to the Tigers and Padres.
Week 6 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 7. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 7 to maximize your fantasy lineups.
Caroline Fenton & Jason Fitz wrap up Week 7 of college football, review the latest AP rankings, make mid-season Heisman and playoff predictions, and preview the Week 8 slate of games.