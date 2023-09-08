Dodgers vs. Marlins Highlights
Chris Taylor lined a three-run homer and Ryan Pepiot pitched seven scoreless innings to lead the Dodgers to a 10-0 win over Marlins
How good Ernie Clement can be at the MLB level is up for debate, but it's clear he has an unusual skill set.
Stephen Strasburg, the 2019 World Series MVP, had announced plans to retire in August – but those plans have taken a turn with the Nationals.
NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit pitcher Matt Manning's right foot was broken Wednesday night when he was hit by a 119.5 mph comebacker off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton in the Tigers' 4-3 loss to the New York Yankees. The 25-year-old right-hander will miss the rest of the season. He missed 2 1/2 months this year after being hit on the foot by a comebacker off the bat of Toronto's Alejandro Kirk. Stanton's hardest-hit ball this season rebounded off Manning's foot, struck the pitcher on the backside and wa
Davis Schneider has stolen most of the limelight, but another Blue Jays rookie is making a strong first impression on the club.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Luka Doncic argued with the referees all night. And that’s why he wasn’t around in the final minutes, as Canada clinched a trip to the Basketball World Cup semifinals. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points, RJ Barrett added 24 and Canada topped Slovenia 100-89 on Wednesday night. The win sends Canada into a semifinal matchup with Serbia on Friday. Doncic had 26 points for Slovenia, but was ejected with 6:37 left after picking up his second technical of the game – bo
Mike McCarthy is just fine, but with Deion Sanders’ stock soaring, considering him for NFL jobs isn’t so dumb, Mac Engel writes.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was arrested after someone saw a physical altercation between a man and a woman outside a Major League Soccer stadium and contacted police, according to the arrest report released Thursday. The report by the Department of Public Safety provided details on Urías’ arrest late Sunday on South Hoover Street outside BMO Stadium in Exposition Park, south of downtown Los Angeles. The report said DPS officers were patrolling outside the stadium
Soaked with sweat as the temperature neared 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 Celsius) on the hottest day at this year’s U.S. Open, 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev walked slowly to towel off between points of his victory Wednesday, looked into a courtside camera and issued what sounded like a mix between a warning and a plea. “The only thing that is a little bit, let’s call it dangerous, is that the question is: How far could we go?” Medvedev, a 27-year-old Russian seeded No. 3, said after eliminating Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the semifinals at Flushing Meadows for the fourth time. An AP analysis shows that it is feeling hotter and hotter at Grand Slam tournaments in recent decades, reflecting the climate change seen in heat waves around the globe this summer.
NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff's U.S. Open semifinal victory over Karolina Muchova was delayed by 50 minutes because of a disruption by four environmental activists in the Arthur Ashe Stadium stands on Thursday night. One protester glued his bare feet to the concrete floor. Gauff was leading 1-0 in the second set when play was halted. She would go on to win 6-4, 7-5. Security guards and, later, more than a half-dozen police officers went over to confront the protesters, who were wearing shirts that
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
MADRID (AP) — Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso has accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for kissing her on the lips without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final, the country's prosecutors’ office said Wednesday. Rubiales, the now-suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation, kissed Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia. Rubiales has insisted the kiss was consensual. Hermoso has denied that.
The U.S. Open quarterfinal between Madison Keys and Marketa Vondrousova was delayed for about eight minutes in the first game Wednesday night when a spectator needed medical attention in the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Keys was serving at deuce when action was halted. The chair umpire announced to the crowd that first-aid responders had been called.
“It was like the military, except your pinky is always up," the actor jokes in a new preview for FX's "Welcome to Wrexham."
A report from Finnish national broadcaster Yle details that the case is expected to be heard early next year.
Novak Djokovic considers his mental state just as important as his physical condition when it comes to being prepared to play his best at age 36. “I just feel that there is always, I guess, an extra gear that you have inside of you and you can find when you dig deep to handle and manage energy levels, on and off the court,” Djokovic said, “if you’re really devoted to that and if you care about it, if you pay attention to that mental aspect as much as physical, of course.”
From ESPN to "Thursday Night Football" and more, you'll be hearing a lot from these NFL broadcast teams throughout the 2023 season.
Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 1 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions.
In reaching the US Open semifinals, 20-year-old Ben Shelton shows why he may be America's next great men's tennis superstar.
Many expect Brad Marchand to be named Boston's next captain in the wake of Patrice Bergeron's retirement this summer.
The United States is the defending champion as the 44th Ryder Cup competition gets underway Sept. 29 from Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Italy.