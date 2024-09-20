Shohei Ohtani becomes 1st MLB player to have 50-50 season
Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers defeat Griffin Conine and the Marlins, 20-4
Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers defeat Griffin Conine and the Marlins, 20-4
MLB's first 50-50 season belongs to Shohei Ohtani.
In a season in which he's not pitching, the Dodgers star has delivered one of the greatest performances in MLB history.
After an inauspicious start, the Dodgers star embarked on a season for the ages ... and he's not finished yet.
“It’s never easy to predict the price at auction of a piece without any comps to consider, but that’s also what makes it the ideal auction piece,” said Chris Ivy, director of sports collectibles at Heritage Auctions.
The Dodgers star also broke the Dodgers single-season record with his 50 homers.
Shohei Ohtani moved closer to a historic 50-50 season for an MLB hitter, stealing three bases to give him 46 for the season. He has 44 home runs with 24 games left to play.
Can the Dodgers' superstar do it?
Ohtani's dramatic blast made him the 6th player in MLB history to post 40 homers and 40 stolen bases in a season.
No player had ever posted 43 home runs and 43 stolen bases in a season before the Dodgers star.
The answer will depend on getting the rotation off the injured list and finding some more offensive contributors.
"It's really scary," manager Dave Roberts said. "You always hold your breath."
Shohei Ohtani is on the verge of becoming the sixth player in MLB history to tally 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season.
Ohtani recorded his 44th homer of the season amid his push for an unprecedented 50-50 season.
The group, along with Cleveland Metroparks, completed a $4.2 million deal to purchase nearly 14 acres of land for a future NWSL stadium.
On today's show, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss the most underrated games to keep an eye on for Week 4. They also cover the potential for reconciliation between the ACC and Florida State, an appreciation for Adrian Wojnarowski after his retirement, and of course the latest edition of Race for the Case.
Quinn Ewers suffered an abdominal strain in Week 3.
Campbell's address was leaked online late last season.
The fourth week of the season features two games between top-15 teams.
Julio Urías pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor domestic battery charge earlier this year.
Christian and Alexis react to Arsenal’s big win in the North London Derby. Then Christian and Alexis welcome on Wiso Vasquez and Amelia Lopez to chat MLS. Later, Christian and Alexis talk Trinity Rodman’s case to be the new face of the NWSL.